AG to file indictments against Patali over Rajagiriya accident

The Attorney General (AG) has informed the Colombo Additional Magistrate that indictments will be filed against former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and former Officer-in- Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police Station ASP Sudath Asmadala.

AG Dappula de Livera said the indictments will be filed with the High Court over the accident involving Ranawaka in Rajagiriya.

In 2016, former MP Ranawaka’s Jeep was involved in an accident in Rajagiriya, critically injuring a motorcyclist.

The former Parliamentarian was reported to have fled the scene and later produced his driver in court as the one who had been driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Patali Champika Ranawaka was later remanded and released on bail in December 2019 over the accident on the instructions of the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Colombo Additional Magistrate granted bail to the former OIC ASP Asmadala after he surrendered to court.

ASP Asmadala was ordered to be arrested on the instructions of the Attorney General (AG) on 01 June on charges of fabricating false evidence in the case over an accident involving former Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka. (Colombo Gazette)