US Embassy in Sri Lanka clarifies Proclamation by Trump

The US Embassy in Sri Lanka today clarified a Proclamation signed by US President Donald Trump suspending the entry of certain additional foreign nationals to the United States.

On June 22, President Trump signed a Proclamation that extends the previous Proclamation 10014 and suspends the entry of certain additional foreign nationals to the United States through December 31, 2020.

Under the Proclamation, the Department of State temporarily will continue not to issue certain categories of immigrant visas (continuing PP10014), as well as not issue H-1B, H-2B, L, and certain J non-immigrant visas, and their derivative visa categories for family members, apart from certain exceptions as laid out in the Proclamation itself.

Exceptions include: lawful permanent residents; immigrants seeking to enter as a healthcare professional; spouses, children, and prospective adoptive children of U.S. citizens. The Proclamation itself contains the full list of exceptions: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamation-suspending-entryaliens-present-risk-u-s-labor-market-following-coronavirus-outbreak/

The US Embassy in Sri Lanka said the Proclamation is not retroactive and does not apply to persons who already hold a U.S. visa issued prior to 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on June 24, 2020.

No valid visas will be revoked under this Proclamation. For questions regarding entry into the United States, the Embassy referred the public to the Department of Homeland Security. (Colombo Gazette)