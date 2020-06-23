UNP condemns Harin’s comments on Archbishop

The United National Party (UNP) has condemned the statement made by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Harin Fernando regarding his eminence the Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

Former Parliamentarian Harin Fernando had accused the Archbishop of engaging in politics, when addressing a political rally in Medirigiriya on Saturday (20).

Issuing a press release, the UNP said the recent statement of former Parliamentarian Fernando regarding the conduct of the Archbishop during the 2019 Presidential election is a political stunt and the Party vehemently condemns it.

The Party went on to say the service rendered by his eminence must not be forgotten, especially his unending support to the government and the country, following the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Former Parliamentarian Harin Fernando’s party membership was suspended by the UNP recently, for violating the UNP party constitution, by filing for nominations under another political party for the upcoming General Election.

Meanwhile, Former Badulla District MP Harin Fernando today apologised for mispronouncing the word “Archbishop” in Sinhala during his recent statement on the Archbishop of Colombo.

Fernando extended his apology while addressing another political rally of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya in Badulla today. (Colombo Gazette)