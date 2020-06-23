TISL launches integrity icon to name and fame honest public officials

Following the success of the Integrity Icon campaigns in 2018 and 2019, Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) is pleased to announce that nominations are now being accepted for Integrity Icon Sri Lanka 2020 to “name & fame” honest public officials.

Initially conceptualised by Accountability Lab, a global organisation that seeks to support change-makers to develop and implement positive ideas for integrity in their communities, Integrity Icon was held in Sri Lanka in 2018 and 2019 under the theme “Honouring Honesty”. Globally, the Integrity Icon campaign is being held this year in Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa and Mexico amongst other nations.

The Integrity Icon campaign seeks to recognise public officials who carry out their duty with integrity notwithstanding external and internal pressures. A key component that differentiates the Integrity Icon award from similar campaigns is the element of public participation, where the public are called upon to nominate public officials whom they see as deserving of the title and are then given the opportunity to vote for their favourite amongst the five shortlisted integrity icons.

Nominations for Integrity Icon Sri Lanka 2020 can be submitted until 31 August 2020. The Integrity Icon handbook and nomination forms can be downloaded from the official website www.integrityicon.lk, or by contacting 0711 295 295 or [email protected].

The panel of five judges, chaired by former Deputy Auditor General Mr. M.D.A. Harold comprises former Commissioner General of Elections Mr. M.M. Mohammed, Former Deputy Commissioner of Local Government (Western Province) Mr. Dharmasiri Nanayakkara, CEO of the Federation of Sri Lankan Local Government Authorities Ms. Hemanthi Goonasekera and Senior Journalist & Media Trainer Ms. M. S. Thevagowry.

Once nominations are closed, the judges will begin the task of reviewing the applications and conducting interviews to finalise the shortlist of five integrity icons. The campaign will culminate in the grand finalé to be held in December 2020, where following a SMS voting period, the winner of Integrity Icon Sri Lanka 2020 will be announced.

Any permanent employee of the state with more than 5 years of experience and at least 5 years of service left until retirement can be nominated for Integrity Icon Sri Lanka 2020.

Over 100 nominations were received in 2019 from across the country. Ms. P.A.C. Priyadarshani, the Principal of St. Mary’s College, Mathugama, emerged as the overall winner of Integrity Icon Sri Lanka 2019 polling the highest from over 20,000 votes cast in the SMS poll. (Colombo Gazette)