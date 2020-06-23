Third special flight evacuates stranded Indians in Sri Lanka

A group of 242 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka were repatriated on a special Air India (AI 02802) flight from Colombo to Delhi-Lucknow – Gaya.

The flight was scheduled as part of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ a Government of India initiative to undertake the largest ever repatriation from all over the world for return of Indian nationals stranded abroad due to COVID19 pandemic.

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay met the Indian nationals at the Bandaranaike International Airport and bid the happy passengers a safe journey.

He thanked the Government and people of Sri Lanka for their continued cooperation in the repatriation of stranded Indian nationals from Sri Lanka.

Nearly 1500 Indian nationals have been repatriated from Sri Lanka so far including this flight through a special Air India Flight on 29 May, 2020, Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa which made a voyage from Colombo to Tuticorin on 01 June, another special Air India Flight on 15 June and through various charter flights.

In coordination with Government of Sri Lanka, 202 Sri Lankan nationals also returned home from India through this special Air India flight.

Those stranded Indian nationals who have not yet registered with the High Commission can do so on the following link –https://hcicolombo.gov.in/COVID_helpline.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo urged all stranded Indian nationals to be patient and follow the updates on High Commission’s website and social media. (Colombo Gazette)