Sri Lankans stranded in the US return via Emirates flight

A group of Sri Lankans who were stranded overseas due to the global coronavirus outbreak arrived in Sri Lanka this morning.

A group of 217 Sri Lankans who were stranded in the USA arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

They were repatriated via an Emirates flight that travelled via Dubai.

The Ministry of Foreign Relation has been repatriating stranded Sri Lankans since the outbreak of COVID-19 sent many countries into lockdown preventing air travel. (Colombo Gazette)