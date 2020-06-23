Sri Lanka Cricket says it has not endorsed PDC T10 League

The Sri Lanka Cricket board says it has not endorsed the PDC T10 League expected to be held in Sri Lanka.

In a statement today, the cricket board said that according to recent media reports several Sri Lanka players will take part in a tournament called ‘PDC T10 League,’ which, according to the said reports will be held in Sri Lanka, starting 25th June.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that none of the contracted players of the SLC have sought permission to take part in a contest of such nor has Sri Lanka Cricket endorsed such a tournament.

According to reports, the PDC T10 league, set to begin on June 25, will see eight teams vying for the top prize. Some prominent Sri Lanka cricketers like Ajantha Mendis and Angelo Mathews are expected to take part in the event. (Colombo Gazette)