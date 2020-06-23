PHIs to withdraw from COVID-19, election activities

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) have decided to withdraw from COVID-19 related work and election related activities from 29 June.

The PHI Union of Sri Lanka said the decision was taken as some demands put forward by the PHIs to the Health Ministry had not been met.

The union said that PHI officers will also withdraw from dengue and other communicable disease related activities.

PHI Union President Upul Rohana said that he had written to the Ministry of Health on 10 June warning of trade union action if their demands are not met.

He said that the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi had later given an assurance that the demands of the PHIs will be met by 28 June.

However, with no sign a solution, the PHIs have decided to withdraw from COVID-19 related work from 29 June.

The PHIs have also decided to completely boycott election related work and dengue and other communicable disease related activities. (Colombo Gazette)