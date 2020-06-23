Nigerians, Ugandan arrested in Mount Lavinia over financial fraud

Four foreign nationals, involved in an international credit card racket in Sri Lanka, have been arrested on charges of financial fraud.

The suspects, consisting of three Nigerians and an Ugandan woman, were arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) from a hotel in Mount Lavinia today.

STF officers had arrested the group based on a tip off by the National Intelligence Unit.

Over 20 counterfeit debit cards have been seized from the possession of the suspects.

Further investigations have revealed that the four foreign nationals had arrived in Sri Lanka in 2017 and have violated visa conditions. (Colombo Gazette)