Leopard dies, another injured after being trapped in snare

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

One leopard has died and another has been injured after getting trapped in a snare in the Heloboda Estate in Pusselawa today.

The Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation M. G. C. Sooriyabandara told the Colombo Gazette that officials from the Department were engaged in retrieving the injured leopard this afternoon.

Doctors have sedated the animal, and once retrieved, will ascertain the extent of injury sustained by the animal, following which arrangements will be made for treatment, he said.

Sooriyabandara further said that legal action will be taken against those who disregard laws pertaining to wildlife conservation.

The Department is continuously educating and creating awareness to people living in and around forest areas on the protection and conservation of wildlife, he added.

Recently a rare black leopard that was injured after being trapped in a snare in Nallathanniya, Hatton had died. (Colombo Gazette)