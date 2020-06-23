Karuna fails to appear before CID claiming he is sick

Former LTTE Eastern Province commander Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman has informed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) that he was unable to appear today as summoned as he is unwell.

The CID had summoned Karuna Amman today to record a statement over his recent claims glorifying the killing of troops during the war.

Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne told the Colombo Gazette that in a letter through his lawyers, Karuna had stated that he will only be able to testify before the CID once he recovers, and had requested the Department to suggest an alternative day.

The CID is yet to reply to the letter of request and assign a new date to record a statement from Karuna Amman, he added.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickrmeratne yesterday ordered the CID to immediately commence an investigation into Karuna’s statement, after many, including politicians, called for his arrest and an investigation.

Karuna Amman on Friday (19) said he is more dangerous than COVID-19 as he killed nearly 3000 troops during the war.

Speaking at a meeting in the East to seek support for his bid to enter Parliament at the upcoming election, Karuna Amman said that he had been invited by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to enter Parliament through the national list after the 5th August election.

He said he turned down the offer and instead decided to contest the election and enter Parliament with the support of the public in the East.

The former LTTE commander, who is contesting the election through his own political party, said that he will extend support to Rajapaksa after the election. (Colombo Gazette)