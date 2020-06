The Constitutional Council is to meet tomorrow (24) at the Speaker’s Residence.

The Parliament Secretariat said that the meeting is scheduled to be held under the patronage of its Chairman and former Speaker of the Eighth Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

Nominations sent by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the two member vacancies of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka will be taken into discussion at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)