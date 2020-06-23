Anura, Rajitha, Arjuna appear before commission on political victimisation

Former Ministers Rajitha Senaratne and Arjuna Ranatunga, and Leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake today appeared before the Presidential Commission appointed to probe incidents of political victimization.

The three former Parliamentarians were summoned to appear before the Commission to testify in connection to a complaint filed by Chairman of Avant- Garde Security Services Nisanka Senadhipathi.

Senadhipathi had claimed that his company suffered massive losses due to arbitrary decisions taken by the former Government.

The former Government had seized the operations of a floating armoury managed by Avant-Garde.

Senadhipathi claimed that he was a target of political victimisation and sought relief.

As a result the commission had issued summons on 17 individuals to appear before the commission on 17 June.

However, former Ministers Senaratne and Ranatunga, and former Parliamentarian Dissanayake were summoned before the Commission today. (Colombo Gazette)

(Pic courtesy Twitter: Skanda Gunasekera)