Virus hit Navy camp in Welisara to reopen tomorrow

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Navy camp in Welisara, which was closed on 27 April due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, is set to reopen from tomorrow.

Navy Spokesman Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara told the Colombo Gazette that a part of the complex will reopen under strict health guidelines.

The Ministry of Health has approved the reopening of the Navy camp under several stages, he explained.

The Navy Spokesman further said that a number of changes have been made to several aspects of the Navy camp in Welisara based on recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

A total of 898 Navy personnel have so far been infected with COVID-19, with 113 officers currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara added that among the infected officers 785 have completely recovered and have been discharged. (Colombo Gazette)