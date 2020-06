The Department of Motor Traffic has extended the validity period of driving licences expiring between 13 March- 30 June.

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith Alahakoon said the validity period has been extended by 6 months.

Meanwhile, for licences expiring from 30 June – 30 September, the validity period has been extended by 3 months.

Alahakoon said the amendments were made taking into consideration the complaints received from the public in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)