TNA raises concerns with PM over officers disrespecting Temple

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) General Secretary Mavai Senathiraja has notified Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on the behaviour of Police and Military personnel at the historic Nainativu Nagapooshani Amman Temple in Jaffna.

Senathiraja told the Colombo Gazette that he was informed this morning of Police and Military personnel stepping inside the temple premises with footwear, which is against the Hindu culture in respect of temples.

He said he had informed Prime Minister Rajapaksa on the incident over a telephone conversation today.

Northern Province Governor PSM Charles has informed that an inquiry will be conducted and necessary measures will be taken in this regard, Senathiraja further said.

Senathiraja said the Nainativu Nagapooshani Amman Temple in Jaffna consists of a vast history and such behaviour undermines the purity of the temple.

“If Police personnel require to step inside the temple to control the crowd, they should adhere to and respect the cultural traditions of the temple,” he added.









The former TNA Parliamentarian pointed out that the Police are not required to step inside the temple premises if they controlled the crowd entering the temple at the entrance effectively and efficiently.

However, he said if they still enter a Temple wearing footwear then it will be considered disrespectful and Police coercion. (Colombo Gazette)













