Sri Lanka Embassy distributes support kits to the needy Sri Lankan expatriates in Doha

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha, in an effort to mitigate the difficulties faced by the Sri Lankans residing in Doha, continues to distribute dry food rations and essential items to the needy Sri Lankan expatriates.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations in Colombo has dispatched 6,700 kgs (1000 packs) of support kits which have been received by the Embassy on 21 June 2020.

SriLankan Airlines has collaborated with the Foreign Ministry in carrying these support kits on a cost free basis, by a special Sri Lankan Airlines cargo flight to Doha on 21 June 2020. The Embassy will distribute these support kits to the needy Sri Lankans living in Doha.

In addition, the Embassy with the assistance of the Sri Lankan Associations in Doha, the Qatar Charity, Ministry of Interior of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Relations of Sri Lanka has distributed 5,000 packs of dry food rations so far.

While distributing the essential items to the needy Sri Lankan expatriates, the Sri Lanka Embassy and the Foreign Ministry in close coordination with the Presidential Secretariat and the Government of Qatar will continue to evacuate the most vulnerable groups of Sri Lankans in Doha. (Colombo Gazette)