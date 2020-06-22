Request to issue enjoining order against suspension of SJB members rejected

The Colombo District Court today rejected to issue an injuction order requested by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya on the United National Party’s (UNP) decision to suspend 102 members from the party.

The request for an injunction order was submitted by the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

“The plantiff in an application for interim injunction is bound to disclose all material facts. However, in this case the plantiff has suppressed and misrepresented material facts and therefore as I have stated above the plantiff is not entitled to the enjoining order prayed for by him”, the judge said delivering a 23 page order.

On 27 May, UNP General-Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said the UNP is to suspend the party membership of members who have sought nominations from other political parties, adding that letters have been sent to the rebels seeking an explanation from them.

Kariyawasam said that any member who wishes to have his or her name included in the nomination list as a candidate of another political party is mandated in terms of Article 3.4(c) of the UNP Party Constitution, to obtain prior approval from the Working Committee of the UNP.

However, he says the Members in question have not complied with Article 3.4(c) of the Constitution, and have not obtained the prior approval of the Working Committee.

“The said conduct of the Members have compelled the Leader of the UNP to act in terms of Article 3.4(h) of the Party Constitution in order to protect and safeguard the best interest of the Party.” Kariyawasam said.

On 29 May, the UNP working Committee suspended the membership of 102 party members, who had submitted nominations from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya for the upcoming General Election.

However, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya has insisted that it had the support of the United National Party (UNP) to form the new alliance. (Colombo Gazette)