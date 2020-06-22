Ocean Lanka Joins Government’s Fight Against COVID-19

Ocean Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd., Sri Lanka’s largest weft knitted fabric manufacturer donated Rs. 1 million to the ‘Itukama’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund at the Presidential Secretariat recently.

Further, 5,000 yards of protective face mask material and 9,000 yards of single jersey fabric material will be donated to the Presidential Task Force, to help provide 100,000+ protective face masks and other clothing to the members of the tri-forces, the police and election staff.

Managing Director of Ocean Lanka, Dr. Austin Au along with Senior Management team and employee representatives handed over the monetary contribution and material donation proposal to Major General (Rtd.) K.B. Egodawela, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat during the session.

“COVID-19 has presented Sri Lanka and the world with unprecedented challenges. While the government fights to contain the prevailing pandemic situation, we felt that it is important and necessary for Ocean Lanka’s response to be unprecedented too,” Dr. Au said.

Ocean Lanka recently commenced full-scale operations and have successfully commercialised protective face mask material to be used in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is now targeting to ramp up PPE manufacturing, including 100% all natural, recycled cotton face masks with natural antimicrobial properties.