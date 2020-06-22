Norway funds local monitors at upcoming election

The Norwegian Embassy in Colombo has entered into an agreement to support PAFFREL (People’s Action for Free and Fair Election) to follow health and safety regulations relating to preventing the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming election.

The Norwegian Embassy in Colombo said that the agreement also seeks to empower more women to get involved in the elections and elections monitoring process.

Rohana Hettiarachchi, Executive Director of PAFFREL and Ms. Monica Svenskerud Chargé d’affaires a.i. of the Norwegian Embassy in Colombo signed the agreement.

The 2020 Parliamentary election will take place on 5th August.

Local and foreign election observers and monitors will be deployed at the election. (Colombo Gazette)