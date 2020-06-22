Janashakthi Life partners with oDoc to enhance customer experience through digital transformation

Janashakthi Life partners with oDoc, to provide free life insurance cover (inclusive of COVID – 19 coverage) and critical illness insurance cover up to Rs. 100,000 for all customers via the app. In addition to this, oDoc customers can extend the free cover to specially designed covers worth Rs. 200,000 and Rs. 600,000 at an affordable discounted rate. These special products are designed to cater to the customer needs and to make life insurance convenient, affordable and hassle-free.

“As we continue to adapt to the “new normal” that awaits us all, with this partnership our goal is to encourage all customers to continue to use digital alternatives when possible to ensure the safety of our community. Healthcare is a key component of our lives as well as a necessity and through this partnership, we hope to strengthen our commitment to the community by enabling their protection needs. We will also continue to serve our customers better and meet the changing demands through novel digital solutions as the situation continues to evolve” noted Jude Fernando, Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Janashakthi Insurance PLC.

“At oDoc we aim to make high-quality primary healthcare universally accessible, affordable and personal to all Sri Lankans. We are extremely honoured to partner with Janashakthi Life to enable our customers to seamlessly obtain an opportune life insurance cover “said Heshan Fernando, Co-Founder & CEO of oDoc.

About Janashakthi Insurance PLC:

Founded in 1994 as a Life Insurance company, Janashakthi Insurance PLC made its mark in the industry as an innovator and household name over a span of over 25 years. Janashakthi Life has a strong presence across the island, with an expanding Life Insurance network and a dedicated call centre. In line with its newly launched purpose of uplifting lives and empowering dreams, Janashakthi Life remains committed to becoming a leader in the Life Insurance industry by delivering a service beyond Insurance to its customers and stakeholders.

The Board of Directors of Janashakthi Insurance PLC comprises Prakash Schaffter – Chairman, Jude Fernando, Ramesh Schaffter, Manjula Mathews, Eardley Perera, Nathan Sivagananathan and Avindra Rodrigo.

About oDoc:

oDoc is Sri Lanka’s largest telemedicine company that connects patients with doctors for video/audio consultations, thus enabling you to get medical advice and medicine without leaving home. The company currently serve over 200,000 Sri Lankans, 60+ leading Sri Lankan corporates and has international operations in India and the Maldives. oDoc has won the Commonwealth Digital Health Award in Telemedicine as well as the e-Swabhimani Digital Social Impact Award.