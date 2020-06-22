Health DG issues strict conditions for cinemas to reopen

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe today issued strict conditions under which cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from 27 June.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that cinema halls can be opened only after handing over a declaration of consent completed by the head of the hall administration to the Public Health Inspector of the area, ensuring that each cinema hall adheres to the health guidelines provided. A copy of the same should be furnished to the respective Local Authorities.

He said that while the coronavirus pandemic is under control in Sri Lanka, it is imperative to establish a systematic program for cinema halls to operate as part of steps taken to prevent the re-emergence of the pandemic.

The Director General of Health Services has issued strict guidelines to be followed in response to a request made by the Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs Bandula Harischandra in relation to the opening of cinema halls.

Accordingly, guidelines for cinema halls to operate have been issued under Guidelines No. 48 by the Director General of Health Services.

All Cinema Hall Organizers, Cinema Hall Groups and the management of cinema halls must strictly adhere to the guidelines, under the guidance of the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that it is imperative that all parties adhere to these guidelines. (The guidelines are also published in the official website of the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services.)







Although the focus is on opening cinema halls on 27 June, cinema halls can be reopened only by adhering to the guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)











