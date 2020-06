The Police have uncovered a drug ring operated by an inmate at the Warakapola prison.

The drug ring was uncovered following the arrest of a woman(50) and man(27) with a stock of heroin in Rambukkana.

The Police said over 1.52 Kg of heroin were seized from the two suspects during a special operation conducted by the Organized Crime Prevention Division.

The suspects are to be produced before the Kegalle Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)