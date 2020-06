Three close associates of imprisoned underworld figure Indunil Kumara alias Indra have been arrested in Hanwella.

The suspects were arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) during a raid conducted in the area last evening.

The Police had seized stocks of illicit liquor and cannabis, and a toy pistol from the possession of the suspects.

The three suspects are to be produced before the Avissawella Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)