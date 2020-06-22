Archdiocese of Colombo condemns comments made by Harin

The Archdiocese of Colombo today strongly condemned comments made by former Minister Harin Fernando critical of Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

The Archdiocese of Colombo said that the allegations made by Fernando that Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith engaged in politics ahead of the last Presidential election, are baseless.

Speaking at an election rally in Medirigiriya in support of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Fernando said that the Easter Sunday attacks was used to promote Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the next Presidential candidate.

He said that Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith had made a statement critical of him, which also helped tilt the election in support of Rajapaksa.

The Archdiocese of Colombo said the statement made by Fernando was for pure political gain and was disrespectful towards the Archbishop.

The Archdiocese of Colombo said that Fernando must apologise for the comments he made and allegation must be withdrawn. (Colombo Gazette)









