AG tells Commission his officers cannot be questioned

The Attorney General (AG) has informed the Commission of Inquiry on Political Victimisation that the process cannot be issued on his officers.

The AG Dappula de Livera has said that in terms of section 16 of the Act the process does not include officers of the AG’s office.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake is to testify before the Commission tomorrow (23).

President Gotabaya Rajapakasa appointed the Commission to investigate alleged political victimization of Government officials, members of the armed forces and Police, employees of state corporations, and the public between January 2015 and November 2019.

The Commission is chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Upali Abeyaratne, while the other members include retired Court of Appeal Justice Daya Chandrasiri Jayathilake and retired Inspector of Police Chandra Fernando. (Colombo Gazette)