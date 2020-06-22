Acting IGP orders probe on Karuna’s statement

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been instructed to launch an investigation into the recent claims of former LTTE Eastern Province commander Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman on the killing of Army soldiers during the war.

Earlier today, Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne told the Colombo Gazette that the Department of Police and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have not initiated any investigation as yet in this regard.

However, Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickrmeratne today ordered the CID to commence an investigation immediately into Karuna’s statement.

Karuna Amman on Friday (19) said he is more dangerous than COVID-19 as he killed nearly 3000 troops during the war.

Speaking at a meeting in the East to seek support for his bid to enter Parliament at the upcoming election, Karuna Amman said that he had been invited by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to enter Parliament through the national list after the 5th August election.

He said he turned down the offer and instead decided to contest the election and enter Parliament with the support of the public in the East.

The former LTTE commander, who is contesting the election through his own political party, said that he will extend support to Rajapaksa after the election. (Colombo Gazette)