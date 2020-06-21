Sri Lanka notes importance of Yoga in relationship with India

The High Commission of India organised a yoga session in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Army at the Headquarters of Sri Lanka Army in Colombo to mark the sixth International Day of Yoga today, 21 June, 2020. Special messages from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa were telecast on the occasion.

The High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay and Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lanka Army along with various dignitaries and armed forces personnel participated in the session. Security Forces Headquarters West, Panagoda and Naval and Maritime Academy, Trincomalee also joined the yoga program online.

Commending the Sri Lanka Army’s role on the frontline in the fight against COVID pandemic in Sri Lanka, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay highlighted the benefits of Yoga and Ayurveda in building immunity and reducing stress during the current pandemic.

He also noted that billions of people around the world irrespective of their colour, religion, language or race practice some form of Yoga today and enjoy its benefits of health, happiness, greater awareness of inner self and even enlightenment.

Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lanka Army remarked in his address that Yoga signifies the solidarity that exists between Sri Lanka and India for thousands of years.

He extended his appreciation to High Commission of India for observing the International Day of Yoga in-line with the requirements in the prevailing situation. He noted that the virtual Yoga Session was a valued opportunity for all participants to experience a healthy activity which connects body, mind and soul.







This is the third consecutive year in which Sri Lanka Army has participated in International Day of Yoga programme.

This year’s yoga session with Army was organised while observing social distancing measures and other health protocol. Various other events were held throughout the day in Sri Lanka marking the occasion. (Colombo Gazette)







