Ranil asks if man died of forced suicide at Independence Square

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe raised suspicion on the death of a man at Independence Square recently.

He said that while the man committed suicide there is suspicion if it was voluntary suicide or forced suicide.

Wickremesinghe said that the concerns had been raised by lawyers who had spoken to him.

The former Prime Minister expressed these views at a meeting with the National Lawyers Association at the UNP Headquarters in Sirikotha today.

Rajeewa Prakash Jayaweera was found dead at Independence Square on 12 June with gun shot wounds.

Jayaweera who had written articles for some websites and was a former airline executive.

A 9MM pistol and a suicide note was found near his body.







Police sources had told the Colombo Gazette that in the note the victim gave alleged reasons for taking his life.

The note also claimed that the pistol used for the alleged suicide was purchased by the victim for around Rs. 150,000 and that it was tested once by the victim before being used for the alleged suicide. (Colombo Gazette)












