Over 280 Sri Lankans stranded in Africa return

Over 280 Sri Lankans stranded in Africa returned to the country today, officials said.

Officials said that 289 Sri Lankans returned to the country on a special SriLankan Airlines flight this morning (Sunday).

A Srilankan Airlines flight A330-300 arrived from Tanzania with the stranded Sri Lankans.

On arrival the Sri Lankans had to undergo PCR tests before they were sent to quarantine centers managed by the military.

Thousands of Sri Lankans, mostly students and migrant workers, had sought to return to Sri Lanka as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds have already returned and many more are expected over the next few weeks. (Colombo Gazette)