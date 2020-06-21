NP Governor calls for report on Muhamalai shooting

Northern Province Governor P.S.M Charles has called for a report on the Muhamalai shooting incident in which a youth was killed.

Charles said that contradictory claims have been made with regards to the incident in the media and on social media.

As a result she called for a report from the Police over the shooting incident.

A protest was staged on the Kandy-Jaffna A-9 road last evening after the youth was shot dead.

The Jaffna based online media reported that the 24 year-old youth was shot dead by the military in Muhamalai while engaging in illegal sand mining.

According to media reports the youth had been admitted to hospital after being shot at and he was reported dead in hospital.

Relatives and friends of the youth later staged a protest on the Kandy-Jaffna A-9 road over the shooting incident. (Colombo Gazette)