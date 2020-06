More Sri Lankans were repatriated from the Maldives today, the third batch evacuated from the Maldives following the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sri Lankan High Commission in the Maldives together with the Ministry of Foreign Relations and the Presidential Secretariat facilitated the evacuation.

The Sri Lankan High Commission in the Maldives said that 283 Sri Lankans who were stranded in Maldives returned to Colombo today on a special SriLankan Airlines flight. (Colombo Gazette)