Mahinda seeks support to establish strong Parliament

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today sought support at the upcoming Parliamentary election to establish a strong Parliament.

Speaking at the opening of the Kurunegala Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna district office today (21.06.2020), Rajapaksa said that in order to further strengthen the initiatives carried by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a strong Parliament is required.

“This election is an election for the whole country and it is also the election awaited by the nation and the whole world. Therefore, the victory of this election is also important to the SLPP. A strong parliament is needed to carry forward the President’s agenda for the development of the country,” he said.

Rajapaksa said that the country witnessed the destruction caused during the past few years when the President and Prime Minister were in two different political parties.

“The Prime Minister did not do what the President wanted and vice versa. Due to this conflict, the citizens of the country were disadvantaged. However, today we allied to one alliance. Therefore, by a victorious win at this election, we give our maximum support to the President to carry the program initiated for a better future for the nation,” he said.

He also said that the Kurunegala Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna district office will continue to operate in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s Office.







“As 18 candidates from the Kurunegala District are contesting for the general election, all of them are very knowledgeable and understanding individuals about the province, the country, and the needs of the area. All 18 are strong candidates,” Rajapaksa said.

Johnston Fernando, the District Leader of the Kurunegala District and the candidates who are contesting for the General Election for 2020 were present on this occasion. (Colombo Gazette)











