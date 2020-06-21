Harin accuses Archbishop of engaging in politics

Former Sports Minister Harin Fernando accused Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith of engaging in politics.

Speaking at an election rally in Medirigiriya in support of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Fernando said that the Easter Sunday attacks was used to promote Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the next Presidential candidate.

He said that a few days after the attacks in April last year a private television station launched the bid to promote Gotabaya Rajapaksa as a Presidential candidate.

Fernando said that historically Catholics voted for the United National Party but after the Easter attacks most of those votes went to Gotabaya Rajapaksa.





He said that Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith had made a statement critical of him, which also helped tilt the election in support of Rajapaksa.

Fernando said that he had telephoned the Archbishop and expressed disappointment after he made the statement.

Harin Fernando also insisted that then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was genuinely not aware of the intelligence information to launch the Easter attacks. (Colombo Gazette)











