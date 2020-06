Four people including two teens drowned while having a sea bath in Wattala, the Police said today.

The Police said that the victims had gone for a sea bath in Dikkowita, Wattala last evening (Saturday).

The Police were later alerted that four of them had gone missing while bathing.

A search operation was launched by the Navy and Police and four bodies were recovered.

The victims included three women aged 16, 20 and 30 and a 14 year-old boy. (Colombo Gazette)