Female and two others arrested over Negombo prison heroin racket

A female and two others have been arrested over a heroin racket operated at the Negombo prison, the Police said.

The Police media unit said that investigations had been launched based on intelligence information received by the Police.

An officer attached to the Kayunayake Navy base was initially arrested with heroin and ganja.

Based on information provided by the Navy officer an inmate of the Negombo prison was detained for operating the heroin and ganja racket from within the prison premises.

The Police said that the wife of the inmate was also arrested at her residence after it was found that she was involved in the racket.

Investigations revealed that the Negombo prison inmate coordinated the racket from his cell with his wife and the Navy officer.

Money obtained from the racket had been deposited into a bank account managed by the woman. (Colombo Gazette)