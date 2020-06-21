EC to take key decisions this week related to polls

The National Election Commission will take key decision this week related to the 5th August General Election.

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said that the time period allocated for the election will be decided at a meeting scheduled to be held on 25th June.

While the time period allocated to vote on election day is usually between 7am to 4pm, with additional measures being taken for the 5th August General Election as a result of the coronavirus, the time period allocated to vote is likely to be extended.

Deshapriya said that the Commission hopes to count the votes the very next day.

He also said that the actual cost for the election has not yet been assessed.

Guidelines issued by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be implemented during the election. (Colombo Gazette)