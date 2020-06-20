Seventy-one Army officers promoted to their next rank

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, on the recommendations of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army promoted 71 Officers to their next rank, the Military Secretariat announced.

Accordingly, 41 Colonels were promoted to the rank of Brigadier and 30 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, effective from 15 June 2020.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva expresses the gratitude of the Army to the President and the Ministry of Defence for their cooperation and understanding and maintains that these promotions would stimulated morale for better performance, courage and commitment to duties.

The Sri Lanka Army has so far obtained promotions for 29 Officers (Brigadier to Major General), 51 Officers (Colonel to Brigadier), 95 Officers (Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel) and 138 Officers (Major to Lieutenant Colonel) in the past six months. (Colombo Gazette)