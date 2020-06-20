Saliya Pieris to contest for BASL Presidency

President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris announced that he will be contesting for the Presidency of the Bar Association in 2021.

Pieris, who is also the Chairman of the Office on Missing Persons, in a Facebook post, said that he has always endeavoured to take a principled stand on issues relating to the bench and the Bar.

“Dear Seniors and Colleagues at the Bar, I have decided to come forward to contest the Presidency of the Bar Association in 2021. As you may be aware I was Deputy President of the BASL from 2015 to 2017. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to support the junior members of the profession and to work for the Bar. I have always endeavoured to take a principled stand on issues relating to the bench and the bar. I have been privileged by the support of seniors and juniors in the profession since 1992, having been a member of both the official bar and the unofficial bar. I will reach out to all of you in the next few months and look forward to listening to you in the time ahead,” he said in his Facebook post.







President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa was re-elected in February as the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) for the year 2020 and 2021 without contest. (Colombo Gazette)











