Protest on A-9 road after youth is shot dead

A protest was staged on the Kandy-Jaffna A-9 road this evening after a youth was shot dead, the Tamil media reported.

The Jaffna based online media reported that the 24 year-old youth was shot dead by the military in Muhamalai while engaging in illegal sand mining.

According to media reports the youth had been admitted to hospital after being shot at and he was reported dead in hospital.

Relatives and friends of the youth later staged a protest on the Kandy-Jaffna A-9 road over the shooting incident. (Colombo Gazette)