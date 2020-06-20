Partial solar eclipse visible in Sri Lanka tomorrow

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in Sri Lanka tomorrow (Sunday).

The annular solar eclipse will be visible to Sri Lanka as a partial solar eclipse from 10.29 a.m. to 1.19 p.m tomorrow (21st June 2020).

The climax of the eclipse in the Jaffna region will be at around 11.54 a.m while in Colombo it will be around 11.51 a.m.

The public have been advised not to observe the solar eclipse using sun glasses, glasses darkened with ashes or X – ray sheets but only with the No. 14 welding glasses and

glasses used especially for observing a solar eclipse.

The public have been strictly advised not to observe the partial solar eclipse with the naked eyes. (Colombo Gazette)