Mahinda assures Gotabaya continued support and guidance

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has assured his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, continued support and guidance.

Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa celebrated his 71st birthday today.

“As you celebrate another year of your life, I wish for you wisdom, fortitude & patience, in guiding #lka into fulfilling the collective vision we have for her. I assure you of my continued support & guidance, every step you take in this direction. Happy Birthday,” Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted.







There has been speculation that the working relationship between Mahinda Rajapaksa and Gotabaya Rajapaksa is not good.

However the Government has dismissed the claims and insisted that there is no rift in the family or the Government. (Colombo Gazette)











