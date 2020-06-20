Karuna under fire for glorifying killing of nearly 3000 troops

Former LTTE Eastern Province commander Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman has come under fire for glorifying the killing of nearly 3000 troops during the war.

Karuna Amman had said that he is more dangerous than COVID-19 as he killed between 2000-3000 troops in a single day during the war.

Former State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene condemned the statement made by Karuna Amman.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Prime Ministerial candidate Sajith Premadasa questioned if this was the main qualification one has to possess in order to get on to the Pohottuwa National list.

“Karuna Amman, a former deputy minister of the @PresRajapaksa government and a staunch ally of the @PodujanaParty, has boasted about killing 3000 soldiers of the Sri Lankan armed forces at elephant pass. According to him Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had offered to appoint him on the National List. Is this the main qualification one has to possess in order to get on to the Pohottuwa National list?” Premadasa tweeted.

Speaking at a meeting in the East to seek support for his bid to enter Parliament at the upcoming election, Karuna Amman had said that he had been invited by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to enter Parliament through the national list after the 5th August election.







However, he said he turned down the offer and instead decided to contest the election and enter Parliament with the support of the public in the East.

The former LTTE commander, who is contesting the election through his own political party, said that he will extend support to Rajapaksa after the election. (Colombo Gazette)





