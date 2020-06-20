Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) General Secretary Jeevan Thondaman does not want to be addressed as “sir” but as Jeevan.

Addressing a gathering in Kandy today, Jeevan Thondaman said that when he arrived for the meeting he was greeted as “sir” by those who welcomed him.

Thondaman, son of late Minister Arumugam Thondaman said that “sir” was in the past and he prefers to be identified as Jeevan.

He also said that the CWC is a National political party and should go beyond just Nuwara Eliya.

Thondaman said that the party hopes to achieve a lot over the next five years and he encourged the public to bring their issues to him in order to find solutions. (Colombo Gazette)











