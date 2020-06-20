CID questions Rishad Bathiudeen for five hours

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) questioned former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen for five hours today.

Bathiudeen arrived at the CID office this morning after he received notice to appear to be questioned over an allegation linked to him when he was a Minister in 2017.

The CID questioned Bathiudeen over allegations connected to the import of rice for the Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE) in 2017.

The former Minister left the CID office in the evening after being questioned for approximately five hours. (Colombo Gazette)