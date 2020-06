By Farook Sihan

A young policeman attached to the intelligence unit, committed suicide in Kalmunai today.

The 21 year-old policeman had shot himself using his own weapon at the Kalmuna Police station.

The policeman is a resident of Jaffna and was alone in his room at the Police station at the time he had reportedly shot himself.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway. (Colombo Gazette)