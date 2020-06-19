Suspect remanded, three detained over attack on Kanjipani Imran’s father

A suspect arrested over the stabbing of the father of notorious drug dealer Kanjipani Imran, was today ordered to be remanded while three others have been detained for further questioning.

The suspects were produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate today.

The Magistrate ordered one suspect to be remanded till 02 July and it granted permission to the Police to detain three others for 24 hours for interrogation.

Kanjipani Imran’s father was stabbed on Wednesday evening on the road in front of a large public.

He was admitted to hospital and is not in a serious condition. (Colombo Gazette)