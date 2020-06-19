Sports Ministry launches probe on match fixing allegations

The Sports Ministry has launched an investigation into match fixing allegations made by former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Sports initiated the investigation after Aluthgamage claimed that the 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India was fixed.

Aluthgamage alleged that Sri Lanka should have won the final.

However, he said that the game was fixed resulting in India coming out victorious.

Former captain Kumar Sangakkara, who captained the team at the time, had later tweeted saying Aluthgamage must present his evidence to the International Cricket Council to be investigated.

“He needs to take his “evidence” to the ICC and the Anti corruption and Security Unit so the claims can be investigated thoroughly,” he tweeted.

In the 2011 World Cup final Sri Lanka scored 274/6 after batting first and India replied with 277/4.

Mahela Jayawardena scored 103 runs in that game for Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)