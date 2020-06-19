More Sri Lankans return from Australia, Japan and UK

More Sri Lankans returned from Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom today, the military said.

Military Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe said that 98 Sri Lankans returned from Melbourne, Australia.

He also said that three Sri Lankans returned from Japan and four others returned from London.

Wickremasinghe said that the Sri Lankans had returned to the country on special flights operated by SriLankan Airlines.

All the returnees were subjected to PCR tests and will then be sent to quarantine centers. (Colombo Gazette)