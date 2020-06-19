Driver arrested over accident that killed SIS cop granted bail

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident in which a State Intelligence Service (SIS) officer was killed, was granted bail today.

The Magistrate released the suspect on two personal bails of Rs. 200,000.

The Police constable, who helped arrest a doctor who stole Rs. 7.9 million from the Colombo National hospital recently, died in the accident.

The vehicle driven by a young man identified as Tarinda Ratwatte, had crashed into the policeman on June 11.

Police constable Sithum Alahapperuma had been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit at the Colombo National hospital following the accident but succumbed to his injuries.

Ratwatte was arrested and produced in court and remanded till today.

He was said to have been under the influence of liquor at the time of the accident. (Colombo Gazette)